Ama Pratt Warns NPP Over Unsubstantiated Claims

Ama Pratt, press secretary and spokesperson to Ghana’s vice president, has issued a strong warning to the opposition New Patriotic Party led by Rev Ntim Fordjour over allegations accusing the government of cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

During an interview on GHOne TV, Pratt cautioned that making such serious assertions without concrete evidence carries inevitable consequences.

She stressed that while public discourse is a cornerstone of democracy, allegations of criminal activities require verifiable proof and responsible communication.

Pratt challenged members of the minority in Parliament to support any claims with actual evidence rather than relying on speculative references to flight movements and aircraft activities.

She questioned when demonstrable proof would be provided to substantiate these allegations and warned that those making unfounded statements should be prepared for the repercussions that follow.

This incident underscores the delicate balance between political debate and the integrity required to maintain trust in public institutions in a democratic setting, highlighting the importance of accountability and responsible reporting.