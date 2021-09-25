AMA Presiding Member supports Henry Quartey’s Operation clean your frontage

Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, Presiding Member for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has stated that Henry Quartey’s “Operation clean your frontage and let Greater Accra work” policy will catapult development and attitudinal change if strictly adhered to.

He said the policy would also stimulate the conscience of residents of the region and beyond on sanitation, waste management, cleanliness, discipline and crime and solutions.

Mr Adjei, who is currently attending a workshop, at Birmingham Hall 5, the NEC, North Avenue, Marston Green, on Recycling, Resource and Waste Management said changing the mindset of people against certain habits, though gradual was useful for the socio-economic development of the country.

Others also attending the workshop are; Mr Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members, Mr Michael Adu, Assembly Member at AMA and Mr Theophilus Isaac Quayi also Assembly Member at AMA.

The programme is the UK’s largest Recycling, Resource and Waste Management Exhibition and makes up the largest Recycling, Resource & Waste Management event showcasing the latest and most effective technologies, strategies and innovations to professionals from the environmental, resource and waste industries.

Mr Adjei said their training was to help the Greater Accra Regional Minister to achieve his Operation clean your frontage and let Greater Accra work agenda and promised to share the knowledge and skills gained at the UK programme with other Presiding and Assembly Members.

He called on all to support the Regional Minister and various assemblies in the region to achieve their goals as recycling was more profitable and less costly than the current situation of paying companies to cart garbage to dumping sites that were also posing health risks on humans

“The more we recycle, the less it costs our Assemblies and ultimately you,the taxpayer. The energy saved from recycling one glass bottle is enough to power a light bulb for four hours.”

Mr Adjei said the Assemblies had significant roles to play in the Recycling infrastructure and international waste market to meet the plastic packaging challenges in Ghana and that could also create jobs in the plastic and rubbish value chain.

The let Greater Accra work and operation clean your frontage is an agenda initiated by Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister to make the region clean and organized.

Its main tenets are in sanitation, waste management, education, health, discipline and combating crime among other factors.

It is also to put Assembly Members and individuals on red-alert against impunity and use positive vibes to change the mindset of inhabitants of Accra and beyond on some of the negative activities they were engaged in.