Ama Serwaa Rescued: Asiakwa Traditional Council Commends Security Agencies and Community

The Asiakwa Traditional Council has officially confirmed the safe rescue of Ama Serwaa, a young woman who was recently abducted in what has been described as a harrowing international kidnapping incident.

In a statement issued today, the Asiakwahene and Okyeman Nifahene, Daasebre Twum Ampofo II, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to her safe return.

Key among those acknowledged were the Ghana Police Service and the Nigeria Police Force, whose collaborative efforts led to the dismantling of the criminal network responsible for Ama Serwaa’s abduction.

The statement praised the law enforcement agencies for their swift coordination, intelligence sharing, and commitment to justice.

“The bravery, professionalism, and determination shown by all officers involved are deeply commendable,” the statement read.

Community group Proudly Asiakwan was also lauded for its significant financial contributions that supported efforts to secure Ama Serwaa’s release.

The council emphasized the vital role the group played, calling it a shining example of community unity and compassion during times of crisis.

The statement further acknowledged the media for their responsible coverage, noting that their updates kept the public informed and sustained pressure for a swift resolution.

Ama Serwaa is now reported to be safe and receiving care.

In a cautionary note to the youth of Asiakwa, especially young women, the Traditional Council advised vigilance when using social media.

The statement warned of the potential dangers of interacting with strangers online and urged the community to be more discerning about sharing personal information.

The Asiakwa Traditional Council reiterated its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its people and expressed continued support to Ama Serwaa and her family as they begin the healing process.