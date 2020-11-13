Madam Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, has urged the youth to vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo, to enjoy the free Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme promised in the NPP 2020 manifesto.

She said the NPP manifesto guaranteed the future of the youth in giving them opportunities to have source of livelihood through the free TVET as well as support to enroll on the various trade apprenticeship programmes.

The MP popularly known as Ama Sey said a win for President Akufo-Addo and all his parliamentary candidates was a win for the youth and urged them to rally behind Mr George Kwame Aboagye, the incumbent MP of the Asene Akroso Manso constituency.

Speaking at a rally to launch the campaign of the parliamentary candidate, she said the NPP had performed better and improved the lives of Ghanaians and deserved another term to continue its good works.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, who also spoke at the rally said if for nothing at all every Ghanaian had benefited from the government’s flagship programmes such as the free SHS and the NABCO and therefore must show appreciation by voting for the NPP come December 7.

Mr Aboagye on his part called on the people to give President Akufo-Addo and himself another four-year term to complete the ongoing roads construction, Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compound and school projects for their own benefit.