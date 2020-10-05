Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Minister has confirmed that Mrs Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly called Ama Sey, Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency is not going to stand as an independent candidate.



He said the MP who lost with four votes at the NPP parliamentary primaries, had made it clear that she was not going to contest the 2020 elections as an independent candidate.

The Senior Minister stressed that the loyalty of every member was to the party and its symbol and not to individuals.

Speaking at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Akwatia, the Senior Minister said losing at the primaries was part of the democratic ideals in the party, and every party member was expected to abide fully by the tenets of the party.

He described as unfortunate the agitation of some party members calling on the MP to go independent and advised them to show true loyalty to the party by accepting the outcome of its democratic principles.

Mr Osafo Marfo said the delegates of the party had spoken by electing Mr Ernest Kumi as the candidate for the upcoming elections and appealed for support for him to win.

The Senior Minister indicated that Ama Sey had performed creditably as a Member of Parliament by lobbying for projects for the area’s development and assured that she would be given a role to play in the next NPP government.

Ama Sey caused a stir in 2016 when he contested against Mr Baba Jamal, the then incumbent MP, and a Deputy Minister in the then NDC administration to become one of six MPs in the Eastern Region.

She was, however, defeated by Mr Ernest Kumi with four votes at the NPP primaries held in June of this year