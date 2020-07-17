The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces would on Monday July 20th begin strict enforcement of COVID-19 preventive directives at public places.

The stringent enforcement would ensure that everyone within the Central Business District wears a nose mask, while companies and public places must provide veronica buckets, which are basic requirement to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A team of military officers and metropolitan officials on Thursday embarked on public education to create awareness on the need to wear nose mask before entering the Central Business District from Monday July 20.

An official explained to the Ghana News Agency that all persons who would move around the city of Accra must adhere to the protocols due to the high cases of COVID-19 being recorded.

He said the team would also monitor and ensure that market centres within the Accra Metropolis were kept clean.

The team would arrest persons who violate the laws and lock up shops of traders operating in filthy environments during the inspection.

The monitoring team, assigned by the Government, are resolute to help combat the disease whilst ensuring the safety of the citizens.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, some traders at Tema Station said, they would adhere to the protocols and also keep the environment clean to avert any sanctions.

The traders appealed to the Authorities to provide more dustbins, adding that those in charge of waste collection should pick them up on time.

Advertisements