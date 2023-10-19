AMA to hold clean-up exercise on Saturday, October 21 

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced to the public that there will be a general clean-up exercise within its area on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 0600 hours to 1000 hours. It said this form part of its 125th anniversary celebration and in preparation of the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

A statement signed by Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head, Public Affairs of AMA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the focus areas of the exercise would be Okaikwei South Sub-Metro, Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro and Ablekuma South Sub-Metro.

It stated that it would cover areas such Ga Traditional Council stretch of the Palace Street, Rev. Thomas Clegg Memorial Methodist Church to Department of Social Welfare, and the stretch of the Nii Asere Ayite Road.

Others are Fire Academy and Training School, Bodey (Cleland Road) through to Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (John Evans Atta Mills High Street), and Odorkor Station (Asafoatse Nettey Road) to Bukom. The rest are Accra General Post Office and its environs (Asafoatse Nettey Road), Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital (Derby Avenue), Chorkor (Old Winneba Road) and Korle Bu Traffic Light to Mamprobi Post Office (Guggisberg Avenue).

The statement said consequently, all business activities including markets, shops, transport, and all other economic activities should be closed/halted during the exercise. The Assembly urged all residents, corporate entities, traders, and shop owners to organise similar exercises in their communities in compliance with the AMA Sanitation, Cleaning and Communal Labour By-laws 2017 which will be strictly enforced by the Environmental Health Officers (Saman Saman).

“Additionally, in line with the Ga Traditional Council amended directive on closure of all shops and markets on Saturday 28th October 2023, the Assembly will also conduct a derating exercise at four market centres namely; 31st Makola, Makola Nos. 2 and Agbogbloshie and London Markets,” it stated.

The statement urged the public to offer maximum cooperation to ensure a clean and healthy city where we can live in and love it!