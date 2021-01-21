The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will intensify public education on the Covid-19 safety protocols in the metropolis to curb the upsurge of the virus.

The initiative is to ensure that the public adhered to the protocols by wearing nose masks and washing of hands with soap under running water, especially in the Central Business District.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Public Relations Officer of AMA, said the AMA was acting in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call for the enforcement of safety protocols.

He said they had tasked the Information Service Department to sensitise the public on the adherence of Covid-19 protocols in the metropolis.

The PRO said the Assembly had taken delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from some benevolent organisations for the vulnerable and less-privileged.

“From Monday, we have been embarking on sensitization campaigns within the metropolis, which we intend to intensify in the coming days to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

Mr Ankrah said the Assembly would decongest the central business district to contain the spread of the virus if necessary.