Amabange Wins Miss Kidi Ghana Season 4

Confident nine-year-old Azumah Saamiya Amabange demonstrated grit and intelligence to emerge winner of this year’s Miss Kidi Ghana (4) at the Wesley Towers on Saturdays in Accra.

The SAP’s School pupil begun the seven-week competition on a quiet note, but warmed herself up into the hotly- contested pageant as the weeks went by.

Besides the ultimate crown, a. beautiful sash, a bouquet, an international trip and products from sponsors, she went home with the Miss Catwalk honors.

Berthyna Peggy Deladem Akummey, 9, of Treasure House Academy finished as the first runner -up, Says International School’s Quarida Efua Bondziba. picked the second runner -up prize, while Janice Etornam Anyidoho won the third runner -up prize.

CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited organizers of the program Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum said after the thrilling finals ” It’s been a great show I must admit and the delegates and their parents will all attest to this fact .

” I congratulate all delegates, groomers and parents for making this year’s season one of the keenly-contested ones. Of course, l want to applaud Lifestyle TV, my hardworking team- Christian Asante, Fredrick Fosuhene, Eugene Ofori Kwarteng Isaac Amponsah and Kelvin Abban.”

In all, 31 contestants entered the competition after an audition, but 16 made it to the finals with all taking home products from sponsors and certificate of participation.