President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commiserated with the President and people of Ivory Coast on the sudden death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on Wednesday called on President Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast to commiserate with him on behalf the President.

Madam Botchwey said President Akufo-Addo, the Government and people of Ghana received with great sadness, the news of the sudden demise of Mr Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Prime Minister and Head of Government of the Ivory Coast, on 8th July, 2020.

“Even though your brother and friend, President Akufo-Addo, has extended condolences to you, he has sent us to come personally and commiserate with you, the Government and people of Cote d’Ivoire, especially the bereaved family, on the demise of Mr Coulibaly,” she said.

“President Akufo-Addo believes that this is the way we should continue to do things as Africans,” she said.

She noted that in the particular case of the Ivory Coast, President Akufo-Addo believed that their visit was the proper thing to do, given the close blood ties and friendship that bound their two countries and the special relations both of them shared.

Madam Botchwey said the late Prime Minister was a true son of the Ivory Coast and the West Africa sub region.

“As your close associate for decades, he stood by you in your efforts to build a strong and prosperous the Ivory Coast.

“We will all remember him for his distinguished public service and great patriotism. Our prayer is that God will comfort you and grant you strength and courage in this moment of grief,” she said.

Madam Botchwey, also on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, conveyed condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Seydou Diarra, which occurred on Sunday, 19th July.

She said like Prime Minister Coulibaly, Mr Diarra also served his country with distinction.

Madam Botchwey was accompanied by Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence; Dr Mustafa Hamid, Zongo and Inner City Development Minister; Mr Michael Ofori-Atta, Director – Regional Integration, Office of the President and Senior officers of the Ghana Foreign Ministry.

