Amadu Mohammed Keeps Black Bombers Hopes Alive At 2023 World Championship

The Black Bombers of Ghana are experiencing mixed fortunes at the World Championship in Tashkent-Uzbekistan.
Flyweight, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey unfortunately lost (1-4) to his experienced Zambian & Africa No.1 Peter Chinyemba at the ongoing 2023
But Amadu Mohammed knocked out Rejeki Manalu of Indonesia in round 2 at the ongoing IBA world championships to keep Ghana in the line up for a medal.
The Bantamweight prodigy who is the current best at his weight category in the nation outpointed his more experienced opponent George Motwallan from Botswana to progress on to the Quarterfinals.
