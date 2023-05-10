Amadu Mohammed Keeps Black Bombers Hopes Alive At 2023 World Championship

The Black Bombers of Ghana are experiencing mixed fortunes at the World Championship in Tashkent-Uzbekistan.

Flyweight, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey unfortunately lost (1-4) to his experienced Zambian & Africa No.1 Peter Chinyemba at the ongoing 2023

But Amadu Mohammed knocked out Rejeki Manalu of Indonesia in round 2 at the ongoing IBA world championships to keep Ghana in the line up for a medal.

The Bantamweight prodigy who is the current best at his weight category in the nation outpointed his more experienced opponent George Motwallan from Botswana to progress on to the Quarterfinals.