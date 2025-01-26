Amadu Mohammed Vows to Keep Pushing After Winning SWAG Boxer of the Year 2024

Amadu Mohammed, the recently named Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the Year 2024, has expressed his determination to achieve even greater success in his career.

Speaking at the 49th SWAG Awards Night held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Mohammed shared his excitement about the recognition and his plans for the future.

“The best is yet to come. This award will serve as motivation for me to perform even better at the next World Championships and the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” he said. Mohammed, who made history as the only African boxer to reach the quarter-finals at the World Championships and also clinched gold at the 13th African Games, believes his hard work and dedication earned him the prestigious accolade.

“I truly believe I deserve this award. My team and I put in a lot of effort this past year, and I’m thankful for the support of my trainer, Gabriel Allotey, aka Coach Zico, and everyone at the Sea View Boxing Club in James Town,” he added.

Mohammed also took a moment to thank SWAG members for the honor, as well as the media who have supported him by shedding light on the sport of boxing. He dedicated the award to his fans and manager, who have been a constant source of motivation in helping him reach his current level of success.

The boxer also acknowledged the Black Bombers coaches and teammates, especially those who joined him to receive the award, expressing deep gratitude for their ongoing support throughout his career. With his eyes firmly set on future achievements, Amadu Mohammed is determined to continue making Ghana proud on the global stage.