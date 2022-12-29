AmaGhana Online, John Kinney Foundation embark on ‘Christmas For The Needy’ Charity

A Christmas charity project tagged ‘CHRISTMAS FOR THE NEEDY’, coupled with various donor activities have been held successfully as part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) of leading News Portal AMAGHANA ONLINE and the JOHN KINNEY FOUNDATION.

This annual event was put together by the organisers, AMAGHANA ONLINE, and a Non-governmental Organisation based in Accra, the JOHN KINNEY FOUNDATION following another end-of-year season.

The purpose of this charity was to make a difference during the festive season in touching some deprived hearts by lending support to those who need them the most.

Hot meals and food was distributed to hundreds of street children and the poor across areas like Abeka Lapaz, Nyamekye, Odorkor Official Town, and the Darkuman Zongo areas.

According to the Chief Editor and Publisher of AMAGHANA ONLINE, Mr. William Nana Yaw Beeko, they were happy the project recorded a huge success and hoped the event would bounce back bigger and better next year December 2023.

“I must admit we are indeed happy to have fed the hungry and those who need help the most in any small way most critically at Christmas.

Here in Ghana, there is no doubt that Christmas is embedded in our culture as a time when we give to those less fortunate than ourselves.

We believe this timely act of generosity has helped to put smiles on the faces of children and the less fortunate ones among us. We shall surely meet once again next year December 2023,” Mr. Beeko stated.

He added that “AMAGHANA ONLINE collaborated with the JOHN KINNEY FOUNDATION because we equally share in the vision of the JOHN KINNEY FOUNDATION to be a leading human-aid organization, providing support in healthcare, education, and capacity building to individuals, families, groups, and communities in Africa.”

“It is also worth mentioning that the JOHN KINNEY FOUNDATION also undertakes CSR Projects on behalf of a leading International Technology Firm, Sage Microsystems. There were other partners who also supported us behind the scenes including First Klass Shipping UK, Web One PR, And Digital Branding, and First Klass Music,” Mr. Beeko further highlighted and acknowledged.