Amaju Pinnick commends Kurt Okraku’s positive impact on Ghana football 

Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), has lauded Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku for his positive contribution to the development of Ghana football.

Mr. Pinnick, who currently serves on the FIFA’s Executive Council, made this assertion ahead of the GFA Elective Congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

According to Mr. Pinnick, who is among the special guests of honour for the congress, Ghnaa football had witnessed significant progress under the leadership of Kurt Okraku.

‘’Under his (Kurt) leadership in the last four years, everybody knows what COVID did to the world. It did not only waste our precious time but also affected other businesses, took lives, and made things difficult for everybody.

“In spite of that, you look at the rejuvenation between an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cup and qualification to the World Cup, when nobody gave Ghana any hope,’’ Mr. Pinnick told pressmen in Accra.

He added that Ghana’s qualification to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the recent cup scalp by Ampem Darkoa Ladies WAFU B tournament held in Nigeria demonstrated that Kurt has set a good foundation, which he needs time to build.

‘’So it’s not just on the field of participation and winning. But also, what he has done off the field that affects things on the field is unbelievable. I can tell you that he (Kurt) has done very well to bring back the game to a good level within a very short period of time’’ he added.

Mr. Pinnick was President of the Nigeria Football Federation from 2014 to 2022 and was also First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from September 2018 to July 2019 and a member of the Organising Committee for FIFA competitions.