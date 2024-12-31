Amakye Dede’s Management Explains Singer’s Struggles at Kumasi Show Following Accident

The management of Ghanaian musician Amakye Dede has clarified the circumstances surrounding his performance at Miklin Hotel in Kumasi, where patrons noticed a significant change in his usual energy and vocal prowess.

Fans were concerned when the “Serious” hitmaker struggled to find his rhythm and deliver his typically vibrant performance, leaving many puzzled about his uncharacteristic difficulty.

In a statement shared via social media, Amakye Dede’s management revealed that the singer had been involved in an accident on the Apam Winneba Highway prior to the event. The accident required immediate medical attention, and the musician received first aid at the Winneba Hospital. Despite the advice to rest, Amakye Dede made the decision to go ahead with the performance, not wanting to disappoint his loyal fans who had come to see him.

Although his voice and energy were noticeably affected by the incident, his commitment to performing, even in a compromised state, showcases his dedication to his audience. His management thanked the fans for their understanding and support, emphasizing that Amakye Dede’s health would be a priority moving forward.