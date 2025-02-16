Amaliba Criticizes Godfred Dame’s Controversial Tenure as Attorney General

Abraham Amaliba, a private legal practitioner, has sharply criticized the tenure of former Attorney General Godfred Dame, describing it as riddled with controversies and allegations of interference in the justice system.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV, Amaliba questioned Dame’s credibility and highlighted what he sees as a pattern of questionable decisions during his time in office.

“Godfred Dame’s tenure was full of controversies—true or false?” Amaliba asked pointedly. “There were allegations of him tampering with the justice delivery system. How can you have confidence in such a record?”

Amaliba pointed to Dame’s handling of criminal cases as evidence of his problematic tenure. “All the criminal cases he was pursuing, he withdrew them. Why? What justified such widespread withdrawals?” he questioned. According to Amaliba, these actions undermined the credibility of the Attorney General’s office and raised serious concerns about Dame’s commitment to justice.

The lawyer also referenced a specific case where an investigator reportedly advised against continuing prosecution. “Didn’t we hear that in one of the cases, the investigator wrote in the file that the prosecution shouldn’t proceed?” Amaliba asked. “This kind of thing damages public trust in the system.”

Amaliba’s critique extended to the broader implications of Dame’s tenure. “You’re dealing with an Attorney General whose time in office cannot be described as glorifying,” he remarked. “When you have such a record, it’s hard to argue that the office was used in the best interest of justice.”

The comments come amid ongoing debates about the role of the Attorney General in upholding the rule of law. For Amaliba, Dame’s tenure serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of political interference and the importance of maintaining the integrity of legal institutions.

“The Attorney General’s office is not just a political position—it’s a cornerstone of justice,” Amaliba emphasized. “When that office is compromised, the entire system suffers.”

As Ghana continues to grapple with issues of accountability and transparency in its justice system, Amaliba’s remarks underscore the need for leaders who prioritize principle over politics. Whether his critique will spark broader reforms remains to be seen, but it has certainly reignited discussions about the standards expected of those who hold the nation’s highest legal office