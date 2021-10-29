Amalina reveals face with 4th single “We Party”

Amalina is here, strictly ZERO competition! She’s here to write her own narrative. 1,2,3 songs already released to test the waters. But the young sprouting Ghanaian musician has just made a statement with her latest cut “We Party”.

She drops “We Party”, her 4th official single, and this song is going to get the whole world talking. With an official video already shot for the song in South Africa, dropping soon just after this monster of a banger!