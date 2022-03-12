AmaliTech, CAMFED To Empower Young People With Digital Skills

AmaliTech Ghana Limited and Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to empower young people, especially women, with digital skills to enhance job creation.

The two organisations will work together to connect young women to digital and non-digital programmes being offered by AmaliTech, which could provide them self-employment as freelancers or decent job opportunities after the training.

They will also organise bootcamps for the young women to give them digital literacy.

The MOU, signed on Thursday, March 10, will be valid for three years.

Mr Matthew Darkwa, Director of Operations, AmaliTech Ghana, said young women must be encouraged to take up technological programmes, such as coding, at the early stage of their lives.

He noted that women tended to avoid technological programmes, hence, events and interventions, such as boot camps, could encourage women and girls to maximise their potentials.

Mr Darkwa said they would offer about three months internship opportunities to a maximum of five young women from CAMFED’s network who were studying Information Technology (IT) or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related courses.

AmaliTech, he said, would offer National Service opportunities to a maximum of 30 young women from CAMFED’s network with IT or STEM related courses and give employment offers for selected specialisations to the young women from CAMFED’s network, upon successful completion of their training and satisfying the cut-off criteria.

Ms Lois Young, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Team Leader, AMALITech, said they would introduce the young women from CAMFED’s network to their various free training programmes including, Digital Innovation Programme (DIP) and Graduate Training Programme (GTP).

Ms Young said they could also be studying Business, Accounting, Marketing, Human Resource, Social Science, Graphic Design and Education in the tertiary institutions with a minimum of a Higher National Diploma, and not necessarily a degree.

Mrs Sally Ofori-Yeboah, National Director, (CAMFED) GHANA, said such partnerships were critical for championing education causes for young women.

‘‘In this space, there is not a single organisation that has all the solutions, but partnerships can get us there, we are looking out for young women in rural areas…’’ she said.

The Director noted that young women required hands on experiences to be attracted to STEM-related programmes, hence, they would appreciate the programmes more when they were trained.

She, however, noted that most of them ‘‘chickened out’’ upon hearing the technological terms.

Mrs Ofori-Yeboah express the hope that the opportunities that AmaliTech would be offering would be beneficial to more young women in the rural areas.

CAMFED, a pan-African movement, transforming the delivery of girls’ education has created a model that radically improves their prospects of becoming independent and influential women.

Women, through the CAMFED Association, are leading action on the big challenges of their countries such as child marriage, girls’ exclusion from education and climate change.

AmaliTech Ghana Limited, the headquarters of the sub-Saharan African branch of AmaliTech gGmbh in Germany, is a social business empowering the next generation of technology leaders in sub-Saharan Africa.

It reinvests its surplus in further training network growth and local community support on the ground.

It provides free IT training courses to skilled youth in the regions of great need and offers employment pathways into the digital sector, accompanying young talents from recruitment to employment.