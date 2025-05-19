Amanano Rural Bank Funds GHȼ49k Borehole Project for St. Louis College

Amanano Rural Bank PLC has commissioned a modern borehole water system for St. Louis College of Education in Kumasi, addressing chronic water shortages at the all-female institution.

The GHȼ49,000 project features a 40,000-liter capacity tank, durable pumps, and multiple taps to ensure reliable water access for 1,200 students and staff.

Board Chairperson Oheneyere Augustina Asare Osei highlighted the bank’s commitment to educational development during Tuesday’s handover ceremony, noting the institution’s longstanding partnership with their Mbrom branch. “Water is fundamental to creating conducive learning environments,” she stated, emphasizing the project’s alignment with the bank’s sustainable community initiatives.

College Principal Monica Connie Mensah praised the intervention, revealing the school had struggled with water access for years. The bank simultaneously completed a GHȼ79,000 renovation of Nyinahin Salem D/A Model Basic School, reinforcing its education-focused corporate social responsibility program.