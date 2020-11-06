Alhaji Allassan Hudu, the Chief of Amanase Zongo in the Ayensuano District, has appealed to philanthropists to help renovate the mosque in the community, which has not seen any rehabilitation for over 25 years.



The chief and a rehabilitation committee estimate the works to cost 4,500 Ghana cedis.

Alhaji Allassan made the appeal after the Friday prayers in the Mosque at Amanase in the Eastern Region.

The Zongo Chief explained that renovation works would include replacement of windows, doors and their frames, changing of roofing sheets, ceiling, and floor tiles, as well as patching works and painting.

He said when complete the mosque would provide a spacious and ideal place for worship.

Mallam Ahmed Harun, Imam of Amanase, asked the various religious groups in the country to be tolerant with each other’s views, especially those in leadership positions.

The Imam noted that Ghana had vibrant citizenry, whose roles and activities went a long way to contribute towards peace and the growth of multi-party democracy.

He said government needed to empower the youth to impact positively on their societies, adding; “The youth need to be recognised to encourage them to strive on, while rewarding them to serve as role models to others.”

The Zongo Community, he said, would only expect that the up-coming presidential and parliamentary elections were fair, transparent, and credible to reflect the will of the people.

Mallam Harun mentioned the provision of educational opportunities, healthcare and jobs as some of the interventions to meet the increasing youth population.

He appealed to the Government to support the youth with recreational activities in the area to unearth their talents and refrain from negative behaviours.