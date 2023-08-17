Amanda Serrano to Manage Rising Boxer Krystal Rosado for Pro Debut on MVP II

Today, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced that Krystal Rosado will be going face to face with Tarrethia Dixon (1-0, 1 KO) in a 4-round bout at 115 Ibs on Friday, August 18 in Orlando, Florida during its second installment of Most Valuable Prospects. Rosado, a Carolina, Puerto Rican native, is newly managed by MVP’s own undisputed featherweight world champion, Amanda Serrano.

As Serrano’s first signed athlete, Rosado will be under the guidance of one of boxing’s and Puerto Rico’s most decorated athletes. Serrano will be in Rosado’s corner as she makes her professional boxing debut.

The Most Valuable Prospects series is produced and promoted by MVP, with Boxlab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter and is distributed by DAZN. CELSIUS Essential Energy, maker of lifestyle energy drink, has also recently signed on to be the exclusive energy drink sponsor of the Most Valuable Prospects series.

The second event in the series continues the commitment from MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian to highlight the world’s best up-and-coming boxing talent. All events within Most Valuable Prospects will take place on Friday nights in 2023 and will be hosted by the series’ official title sponsor, Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. DAZN will air the series across its platforms as a part of its subscription package which will include the entire main card lineup and prelims.

Ahead of her debut, Rosado represented Puerto Rico in the 2023 IBA Women’s World Championships and won in an impressive feat against Petrae Mezei. The 20-year-old also took home a Bronze medal at this year’s Central American and Caribbean Games.

Rosado’s competitor will be Tarrethia Dixon who holds the record of 1-0 with 1 KO. The 27-year-old Kalamazoo, Michigan native is coming off her first victory, which ended in a first round KO against the former amateur standout Natalie Gray.

“I met Krystal years ago in Puerto Rico when she was 15 years old. Krystal and her mother used to attend each of my boxing matches and over time, we became incredibly close. She has an immeasurable amount of untapped potential and her growth as an athlete is already remarkable.

We’ve spared a few times over the years and now at the age of 20, she has the skills necessary to make it in this business. Even Nakisa and Jake were very impressed by her tenacity and determination in the ring,” said Amanda Serrano. “It’s an honor to help her as she embarks on this next part of her career and I look forward to being there Friday night as she makes her debut. I promise it will be a battle you won’t want to miss.”

“This is the first female fight we’ve had in our Most Valuable Prospects series, and it couldn’t be more of a full circle moment because Amanda is managing one of the boxers,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “MVP started this series to promote and provide a stage for the most promising, young talent out there, no matter what gender.

Amanda has been the biggest supporter of female athletes and it’s a privilege to watch her offer her advice and expertise to Krystal. August 18th will be a big night with a lot of surprises coming out of the ring.”

“It’s great for all the fans in Orlando to have Amanda Serrano back in town at Caribe Royale. The local Puerto Rican community gets a chance to see a new and rising prospect lead by one of the Greatest of all time! We’re proud this show is at Caribe Royale and the Central Florida area as we continue to bring new and exciting events to the area,” said Amaury Piedra, Managing Director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions.

Most Valuable Prospects II will also feature bouts between Nestor “El Mas Bravo” Bravo and Will “III Will” Madera, welterweights Damian Lescaille (4-0, 3 KOs) and Hugo Noriega (8-0, 5 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas Title, Elijah Fores (5-0, 2 KOs) and Elijah Williams (6-0, 2KOs), Lorenzo Medina (7-0, 6 KOs) and Antonio Torres (4-0, 4 KOs), and lastly, Antraveous Ingram (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Orlenis Licea (0-0-1), who made his debut on Most Valuable Prospects I.