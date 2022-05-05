Amansan Krakye Wins C/R Entertainment Program Host Award

For the second time, Amansan Krakye, Drive time host of Kastle FM, has been honoured at the Foklex Media Awards as the Central Region Entertainment Program Host of the Year.

The 11th edition of the awards ceremony recognised hardworking and deserving media personnel for their immeasurable contribution to the industry across the country.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, the award-winning host expressed his gratitude to all, especially, the people of Cape Coast for the love shown him throughout his journey in the media industry.

He said notwithstanding the challenges associated with entertainment in the Central Region, he had always remained optimistic that his efforts would be recognised one day.

“We all know what it is like to work in Cape Coast, sometimes as an entertainment program host, getting celebrities to interview is not easy and so it makes it a bit difficult to entice your audience.

“We would not stop our good works regardless, and I thank God and the CEO of Kastle FM, Mr. Edjaku for this brilliant idea and also to my colleagues and listeners,” he added.

Some media stalwarts in the Central Region who were equally awarded were Kwabena Korankye (KK) of Live FM who was adjudged the Regional Morning Show Host of the year.

Nana Kwame Sokratis of Obaatanpa Radio emerged the winner of the Regional Mid-Morning show host, while Nana Kweku Arhin of Live FM was awarded the Regional Newscaster of the year.

Mr. Lattus of Heaven FM in Sunyani, known in private life as Felix Agyei, won the ultimate media personality prize which saw him going home with a brand-new Toyota Yaris.