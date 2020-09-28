The Amansie South District is to benefit from the rehabilitation of a total of 100 kilometres of roads within the next four years.

Mr Yaw Frimpong Aidoo, Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia, who announced this said, the area which had not seen a tarred road for several years, would soon see massive road works to open up the area for investment and development.

He was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony to commence works on the construction of a 28-kilometre Mem junction-Adubai-Datano road, which had been in a very deplorable state over the years.

Mr Frimpong Aiddo said the NPP government was committed to fixing the road networks in the area and appealed to the people to support the government to continue to stay in power to fulfil that promise.

He said the construction of the Adubia-Datano road was crucial to open up the area and also reduce criminal activities such as highway robberies, which were very high in the area.

Mr Clement Opoku Gyamfi, District Chief Executive for the area, said the assembly would continue to work to ensure that the contractor executed the work on schedule.

Nana Opia Mensah II, Otumfuo Werempenhene, thanked the government for constructing the road to open up the area.

He said the bad nature of road networks in the Amansie area was a source of worry to many people.

Nana Opia Mensah said the sod-cutting was not a political gimmick to get the people to vote in the upcoming elections, but would see the actual construction and opening up of the area.