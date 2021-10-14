AmaPiano hitmaker DBN Gogo joins Spotify’s Global EQUAL Music Programme

DBN Gogo is the latest artist to join the Spotify EQUAL Music Programme as the EQUAL Africa artist of the month.

The programme, aimed at providing a platform to highlight women in music, sees Spotify welcoming the popular AmaPiano DJ as the first South African artist to join its growing roster of influential female creators, which includes Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and US rapper Saweetie.

This announcement comes off the back of DBN Gogo’s appearance at AMA Fest 2021. The UK-based festival successfully showcased the ‘best of AmaPiano’ to fans, with DBN Gogo bringing her energy and signature dance moves to the global stage.

“DBN Gogo has managed to dominate two spheres within the music industry traditionally driven by the opposite sex: DJing and AmaPiano. For us, putting our support behind DBN Gogo not only speaks to what we do under the EQUAL umbrella, but further drives the support we have continued to show the AmaPiano genre since it came to the fore,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify Head of Music, Sub Saharan Africa.

DBN Gogo, who recently claimed a spot on the top 10 list of the most streamed artists by South African youth on Spotify, only recently began her professional DJing career and was catapulted to superstardom when the hits ‘Dakiwe’, ‘French Kiss’ and ‘Khuza Gogo’ blew up the local music scene alongside her #dakiwechallenge video, which amassed over three million TikTok views alone.

“Being a part of Spotify’s EQUAL Music Programme is a reminder that I do not need to apologise for being a powerful woman. I had a dream and realised that old ways don’t open new doors. So, I decided to make every moment count to ensure that I become everything I wanted,” adds DBN Gogo.

As the latest artist to join the EQUAL Music Programme, DBN Gogo will also grace Spotify’s Time Square billboard in New York and her latest track ‘Possible’ featuring Musa Keys, Dinho, Optimist Music ZA, Makhanj, Lebza TheVillain, Koek Sista, will lead the EQUAL Africa playlist and feature on the EQUAL Global playlist.

DBN Gogo also features on Spotify’s flagship AmaPiano playlist AmaPiano Grooves.