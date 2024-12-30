Amasaman Court Grants GH₵50,000 Bail to Okada Rider Over Robbery Attempt

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GH₵50,000.00 bail with two sureties to Hope Nunekpeku, a 21-year-old commercial motorbike rider, who is facing charges of attempted robbery and preparation to commit a crime.

Nunekpeku has denied the charges, and his case will return to court on January 6, 2025.

According to Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru, the complainant, a driver residing in Opah, was parked by the roadside at Shikpontele on the evening of December 4, 2023, around 9:30 PM, preparing to deliver money and provisions to his wife, a key witness in the case. While removing items from his vehicle, the complainant noticed a motorbike approaching the driver’s side door. The two men on the motorbike were reportedly observing the contents of the vehicle.

Suspicious of their behavior, the complainant confronted the duo, prompting the motorbike to stop and park in front of the vehicle. The complainant’s wife soon joined him in the vehicle, and both observed the men on the motorbike closely. Nunekpeku, the pillion rider, allegedly pulled out an implement from his clothing, prompting the complainant to move the vehicle forward. However, the two men on the motorbike sped off into the darkness.

The complainant quickly alerted a police motorbike team patrolling the area, and the officers pursued the suspects. Nunekpeku was arrested with a machete concealed in his T-shirt. The complainant identified him as the pillion rider, and Nunekpeku was taken to the Amasaman Divisional CID for further questioning. His accomplice, only identified as Dickson, managed to escape.

In his cautioned statement, Nunekpeku mentioned his accomplice’s name but failed to provide further information on his whereabouts. Following investigations, Nunekpeku was formally charged with the attempted robbery and preparation to commit a crime.

His alleged accomplice, Dickson, remains at large.