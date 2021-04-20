MP Donation
Mr Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Amasaman has donated assorted food items and cash to the Muslim communities within the Ga West Municipality to show solidarity as Muslims observe Ramadan.

The NPP delegation, led by the MP, Constituency Executives and other party members donated 100 bags of rice, sugar, packs of soft drinks, water and GH¢2000.00 Cash.

Sariki sulemana Mandy, vice Chairman for Oduman Zango Chiefs, who received the items on behalf of the Muslim Ummah, commended the MP for the love and support showed them during the period.

Mr Afrifa-Mensa used thanked all Chiefs and members present for honouring his invitation and admonished Muslims to religiously stick to the preventive measures to help contain the spread of the COVID-19.

He said his office was open to everyone, however they should not hesitate to confront him if they need support.’’ I will never abandon the Zango Communities when it comes to development’’ he stated.

The MP praised Muslims for their sterling support and urged them to continue to pray for him and the NPP Government to uplift the image of the Amasaman Constituency.

