Amayanabo of Kalabari gave selfless Service to Niger Delta – Dr. Solomon Arase

The Chairman of Police Service Commission, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police and an illustrious son of the South-South Geopolitical zone of the country, Dr. Solomon Arase, has described the late Kalabari Kingdom Monarch, King Prof.TJT Princewill as a man who carried himself well and gave selfless Service to the people of the Niger Delta.

Dr Arase stated this when a delegation of eminent indigenes of Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State paid him a visit in Abuja.

Among the delegation led by the son of the late king of the kingdom, Prince Tonye Princewill were Pastor Tonye Patrick Cole; Opunabo Inko-Tariah, Chief Dr. David Briggs and His Royal Highness, Dr. Diamond Enoch Tobrin-West.

Others were His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe and Mrs. Chinwe Ezeanya.

The delegation was in Abuja to inform the PSC Chairman of the passing onto the glory of King Prof.TJT Princwill, the Amayanabo and Natural Ruler of Kalabari Kingdom, and arrangements for his burial

Princewill who spoke for the delegation officially invited Dr. Arase to the burial and requested for his assistance in ensuring adequate security during the ceremony.

Dr. Arase assured of his presence at the burial and noted that the late King lived a distinguished life and also positively touched many lives.

According to him, “he carried himself well and gave selfless Service to the people of the Niger Delta.”

He promised to do the needful and ensure that there would be adequate security during the ceremonies of the burial.