Amazon Faces Largest Strike in History as Workers Demand Better Wages and Conditions Ahead of Holiday Season

Amazon is confronting its largest strike ever as thousands of workers across the United States and Germany walk off the job, demanding better wages, safer working conditions, and greater respect for union representation, just days before the busy holiday season.

In the U.S., employees from eight Amazon facilities in cities including New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Skokie, Illinois, began striking at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday. The walkouts follow Amazon’s refusal to engage in meaningful negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, which had warned of potential strikes unless bargaining dates were agreed upon by Sunday.

The Teamsters confirmed that picket lines have been set up at seven facilities, with plans to expand to hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment Centers across the country. According to union leaders, nearly 10,000 Amazon workers have joined the Teamsters in their fight for improved wages and working conditions.

Leah Pensler, a warehouse worker in San Francisco, expressed the historic nature of the strikes: “We are fighting against a vicious union-busting campaign, and we are going to win.” The Staten Island JFK8 warehouse, which became the first Amazon facility to unionize in March 2022, continues to serve as a pivotal hub for the labor movement.

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien condemned Amazon’s handling of labor relations, stating, “If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed.”

Amazon has dismissed the strikes, claiming the union’s actions are part of a misleading campaign. “The Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and coerced employees, which is illegal,” said Amazon spokesperson Kely Nantel. The company emphasized its record of wage increases and workplace safety investments but faces mounting criticism following a report by Senator Bernie Sanders, which accused Amazon of downplaying workplace injuries and prioritizing productivity over worker safety.

The strike has extended to Germany, where workers represented by the United Services Union (ver.di) have launched a nationwide walkout to align with the U.S. efforts. The German strikes are designed to target Amazon’s “sensitive points” and will continue through the holiday season.

“Solidarity knows no national borders,” said Silke Zimmer, a board member of ver.di. “We will continue to fight for fair wages, safe working conditions, and recognition of collective agreements.”

As the strikes grow in scope, Amazon faces increasing pressure to address its labor practices, with its busiest season of the year now in full swing.