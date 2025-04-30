Amazon Launches Initial Satellites in US$10 Billion Global Internet Venture

Amazon has launched the first 27 satellites of its Project Kuiper constellation, advancing its $10 billion plan to deliver high-speed internet worldwide.

The satellites, deployed via a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral on April 28, 2025, represent the opening phase of a 3,236-satellite network targeting underserved and remote regions.

The company confirmed successful communication with all satellites from its Washington-based operations center and aims to begin customer trials by late 2025. While trailing SpaceX’s Starlink, which already operates over 8,000 satellites and serves 5 million users, Amazon leverages its consumer technology expertise and cloud infrastructure to position Kuiper as a competitive alternative.

To meet U.S. regulatory deadlines, Amazon secured 83 rocket launches through partnerships with United Launch Alliance, Arianespace, and Blue Origin, ensuring half its constellation is deployed by mid-2026. The project includes plans for consumer terminals priced below $400, aiming to lower entry barriers for global adoption.

Amazon’s entry intensifies the race to bridge the digital divide, with low Earth orbit satellites promising reduced latency and broader coverage. However, the initiative faces challenges, including escalating space congestion and regulatory scrutiny over spectrum management. The success of Kuiper may hinge on Amazon’s ability to scale infrastructure efficiently while navigating competition and technical hurdles in an increasingly crowded orbital environment.

As demand for reliable internet access grows, Amazon’s foray underscores the strategic importance of satellite technology in global connectivity. The project’s progress will be closely watched for its potential to reshape telecommunications markets and provide economic opportunities in regions long excluded from the digital economy.