Amazon, Microsoft and Others Briefly Hit By Widespread Internet Outage

US technology giants Amazon. Microsoft and Google were among dozens of major American corporations and brand names hit briefly by a widespread internet disruption on Thursday, online outage tracker Downdetector reported.

McDonalds, American Express, Chase Bank and Akmani Technologies were among the big names listed under Downdetector’s so-called real-time problem & outage monitoring service.

“Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes,” Akmani said in a Twitter post. “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”