Amazon Removes Explicit Mentions of LGBTQ+ and Racial Equity in Policy Update

Amazon has updated its company policies, removing explicit references to LGBTQ+ rights and racial equity in a shift that aligns with broader trends among U.S. companies reevaluating their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Sections dedicated to “Equity for Black People” and “LGBTQ+ Rights” have been removed, and the term “transgender” has been entirely omitted from the policy documents.

The revised policy now emphasizes that “inequitable treatment of anyone—including Black people, LGBTQ+ people, Asians, women, and others—is unacceptable,” but it no longer specifically highlights protections for these groups. This change comes amid a wider reassessment of DEI initiatives by several major U.S. corporations, including Target, Meta Platforms, and McDonald’s, as the political and social climate around such programs shifts.

The move has sparked concern among advocacy groups and employees, who fear it could signal a reduction in support for marginalized communities. These groups argue that removing specific protections could undermine efforts to support Black and LGBTQ+ workers.

Amazon has defended the change, stating that the updates were made to better integrate DEI principles into the company’s existing processes, fostering a more inclusive culture. The company clarified that inequitable treatment of any group remains prohibited. However, it has not provided further details on the reasons behind the policy shift or how it might impact business operations or employee experiences.

As DEI policies continue to evolve across corporate America, the decision by Amazon may mark a turning point in how businesses approach diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.