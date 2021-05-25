Amazon is close to a deal to buy MGM Studios for nearly 9 billion U.S. dollars, CNBC reported on Monday.

The transaction could be announced as early as Tuesday, sources said. MGM and Amazon had not yet responded to the report. It would be Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it bought Whole Foods in 2017 for 13.7 billion U.S. dollars.