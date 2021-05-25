Amazon is close to a deal to buy MGM Studios for nearly 9 billion U.S. dollars, CNBC reported on Monday.

Amazon is nearing a deal to acquire MGM Studios, the co-owner of the James Bond franchise and other film and TV series, for between 8.5 billion and 9 billion dollars, the report said.

The transaction could be announced as early as Tuesday, sources said. MGM and Amazon had not yet responded to the report. It would be Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it bought Whole Foods in 2017 for 13.7 billion U.S. dollars.

xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

