Amazon’s best-selling authors Hazel, Karen Launch New Book On Diversity

Two of Amazon’s best-selling female authors, Hazel Herrington and Karen Mc Dermott have together with 12 other women co-authored a new book on diversity.

The book, titled: ‘Lady Diversity Power: Why Diversity Is The New Way To Do Business’, was launched by Herrington Publications Worldwide and KMD Books on February 28, 2023.

The 12 other remarkable women from diverse backgrounds who co-authored ‘Lady Diversity Power’ are: H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, Naila Qazi, Linda Fisk, Kelly Markey, Joanna James, Hilda Johani CMA, Dr. Khomotso Mashalane, Lisa L. Levy, Annie Gibbins, Cathy Dimarchos, Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, Sarah Blake, Shelli Brunswick, and Toni Lontis.

Among other things, ‘Lady Diversity Power’ which is available for order via: http://www.kmdbooks.com/ladydiversitypower, shares inspiring stories and practical advice on why diversity is the new way to do business globally.

Lady Diversity Power is a must-read for people looking to build more “inclusive and equitable workplaces.”

In the Foreword of ‘Lady Diversity Power’, H.E Laila Rahhal El Atfani says “The business world is changing. The days of the white, middle-aged man running the show are coming to an end. In their place, we are seeing a new kind of leaders: one who understands and values diversity.”

Touching on why diversity is the new way to do business, Ms. Herrington stated that “Lady Diversity Power is a concept that encapsulates the idea that diversity is a strength, not a weakness. It is about recognizing and celebrating the unique perspectives, experiences, and talents that women from diverse backgrounds bring to the table.”

According to her, “in today’s rapidly changing global marketplace, diversity is no longer just a moral imperative, it is a strategic one. Companies that fail to embrace diversity risk being left behind, while those that actively seek it out and cultivate it stand to thrive in the new global economy. By empowering women of diverse backgrounds to lead, we can create more innovative, inclusive, and equitable workplaces that benefit everyone.”

She explained that “Lady Diversity Power is not just a catchphrase, it’s a call to action for all leaders to embrace the richness of Diversity and harness its power for the benefit of all.”

*About the authors*

Ms. Herrington, a multiple award-winning Zimbabwean author, celebrity interviewer and CEO of Herrington Publications Worldwide, has authored several other books including: ‘Personal Branding: Build Credibility and Elevate Your Brand – The Ultimate Guide:’, ‘How to Achieve Personal Growth – The Essential Guide,’ and ‘The Ultimate Speaker Branding Blueprint on How to Build a Strong Personal Brand’, all of which are available on Amazon.

She is also a co-author of a number of books including: ‘Mediation Beyond Covid’, ‘A Woman’s Guide to Business Domination,’ and ‘Think Limitlessly.’

Karen Mc Dermott is the founder of Serenity Press, Making Magic Happen Academy and Everything Publishing Academy. An award-winning entrepreneur, multi-genre author of over 20 books, mentor and renowned speaker, Mc Dermott founded Serenity Press in 2012.

Linda Fisk is a multi-award-winning leader, speaker, best-selling author and university professor dedicated to amplifying and extending the success of other high-calibre business leaders.

Dr. Khomotso is a globally recognized humanitarian, philanthropist and women empowerment advocate.

H.E Laila Rahhal El Atfani, is a globally respected women empowerment advocate and successful businesswoman.

Meanwhile, Ms. Herrington and Mc Dermott, two renowned, internationally-acclaimed authors, are scheduled to soon launch another book titled: ‘Lady Entrepreneur Power’.