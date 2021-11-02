Amazon’s Bezos pledges 2 billion dollars for African land restoration

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged 2 billion dollars for land restoration in Africa.

The billionaire announced the funding, paid as part of the Bezos Earth Fund, at a COP26 event hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Bezos previously indicated the investment would be 1 billion dollars at an event with Prince Charles on Monday.

“We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations to come,” Bezos said.

“Two thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon.”