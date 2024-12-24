Amb. Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu Attends 25th Anniversary of DormaaHene’s Enstoolment

H.E. Amb. Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu was honored to receive an invitation from HRM Osagyefo Oseadeyo Dr. Agyeman Badu II to attend the 25th Anniversary celebration of his enstoolment as the DormaaHene of the Bono People.

The event, held on December 19, 2024, gathered a distinguished group of national dignitaries, including Hon. Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Party, and Nana Serwaa, presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

Other prominent figures at the celebration included the Wenchi Manhene, Atebubumanhene, Somya Manhene, and numerous other royal and traditional leaders, highlighting the importance of traditional leadership in Ghana.

Amb. Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu’s attendance underscored his unwavering commitment to fostering peace, unity, and the preservation of Ghana’s cultural heritage, reaffirming the role of traditional institutions in nation-building.