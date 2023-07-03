Amb Mike Oquaye Jnr. donates GH¢10k to Ga East Municipal Hospital

Ghana Free Zones Authority CEO Amb Mike Oquaye Jr. makes a personal donation of GHS 10,000 to the Ga East Municipal Hospital and takes part in a health screening event.

This well patronized blood donation drive and health screening event was organized by the Ga East Municipal Hospital and the Ga East Municipal Assembly. The event which took place at the Kwabenya Cluster of Schools was focused on offering residents free health examination, blood donation, mental and dental checks, and general medical information.

Amb Mike Oquaye Jr. showed his deep dedication to the Kwabenya community by actively taking part in the blood donation exercise.

Apart from making a generous personal donation of GHS 10,000, he committed to pay the NHIS registration fees for all children under the age of 18, underscoring his commitment to enhancing young people’s access to healthcare.

The event included a variety of crucial health screenings, such as cholesterol checks, blood pressure checks, glucose tests, malaria and hepatitis B screenings, among others.

Distinguished speakers included Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East Municipal Assembly, Dr. Mrs. Selorm Kutsoati, the Municipal Director of Health service, Madam Sheela Oppong Sakyi, from the Sheela Foundation were among the guests who honored the occasion.

Attendees expressed their sincere gratitude and admiration for Amb Mike Oquaye Jr.’s steadfast dedication and significant contribution. His charitable activities continue to have a huge positive effect on the lives of the people he helps.