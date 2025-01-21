Ambassador Abu Zein Consoles Ivorian Minister Of State On The Demise Of His Beloved Mother

Today His Excellency Ambassador Abu Zein Mourns With Côte d’Ivoire Minister Of State, on behalf of him and as the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Senior Deputy Chairman.

His Excellency Abu Zein called the Minister for Condolences and has expressed grief over the passing on of his mother.

In a release signed by Kofi Owusu Aduonum of the Communications Directorate of IHRC, it stated, “It is with heavy heart that I write this. May God give the strength to bear this great loss to the Minister and his family. Accept my deepest condolences.”

Ambassador Zein is standing to show his solidarity with the Honourable Minister in the time of grief.