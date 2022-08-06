Ambassador Ebenezer Essuman Holds Peace Education Seminar

Peace Education Seminar

The Peace Education Program organized by the Global Peace Chain Ambassador for Ghana, Ambassador Ebenezer Essuman, is an innovative series of video-based workshops that help people discover their own inner strength and personal peace.

The program gives participants the opportunity to focus and reflect on their own humanity, and their inner resources such as choice, hope, and dignity.

Rather than describing or defining personal peace, the program empowers individuals to reach their own understanding. Everyone can benefit.

The program has proven effective in a variety of settings including community centers, youth groups, schools, adult education programs, veterans’ groups, healthcare settings, senior centers, homeless shelters, drug rehabilitation facilities, and correctional facilities.

Ambassador Ebenezer Essuman given a speech at a Peace Education Seminar

Pace Multimedia covers Peace Education Program in Kasoa Schools in the Central Region, Ghana. July 25, 2022