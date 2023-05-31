Ambassador Family Chapel donates to Amazing Shepherd Children’s home

Ambassadors Family Chapel, has donated assorted items to Amazing Shepherd Children’s Home at New Sebrepor, a suburb of Kpone-Katamanso Municipality as part of its 5th anniversary celebrations.

The items included bags of rice, exercise books, cartons of soft drinks, footballs, washing powder, gari, toiletries and cloths.

The Reverend Elvis Myles Forson, Head Pastor of the church said supporting the vulnerable and putting smiles was an expression of God’s sacrificial love towards other people.

He said the church sought to fulfill God’s purposes on earth through the act of giving to attracts more blessings.

Rev. Forson assured that the church would support the orphans annually.

He urged members of the orphanage to serve God in truth and in spirit regardless of their situation and encouraged them not to lose hope.

On the other hand, he thanked and blessed the members of the church for giving to support the less privileged.

Mrs. Martha Alipui, the founder of Amazing Shepherd Children’s Home, a Non- Profit Organization, receiving the items, said the organization gave care to orphaned, underprivileged, and abused children by providing God centered nurturing, education and empowering the children to confidently show their God given talents.

Mrs. Alipui, expressed gratitude to the Head Pastor and the members of the church for blessing them with the items.