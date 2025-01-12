Ambassador Huseyin Gungor Congratulates Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Historic Achievement

Huseyin Gungor, the Ambassador of Türkiye to Ghana, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her historic achievement as the first female Vice President of Ghana.

During a courtesy call on the Vice President in Accra, Ambassador Gungor reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and Türkiye. The two leaders engaged in discussions about the excellent relations shared between their countries and pledged their mutual commitment to maintaining the cordiality and cooperation that have characterized their diplomatic ties.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang expressed her appreciation for the Ambassador’s kind words and thoughtful gifts, acknowledging the importance of strengthening Ghana-Türkiye relations further. She conveyed her gratitude for Gungor’s visit and reaffirmed the shared goals of fostering collaboration between the two nations.

Ambassador Gungor expressed Türkiye’s eagerness to continue working with Ghana in areas of mutual interest, emphasizing his country’s willingness and commitment to supporting initiatives that would benefit both nations.