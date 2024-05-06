Ambassador Lirchad Razaaly, Azumah Nelson acknowledged

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who was one of the Special Guests at the ‘Diplo Rumble’ Exhibition Catchweight Fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, May 4 praised the two gallant personalities who drew people from all walks of life to watch them display their boxing skills.

He said the show put up by the European Union (EU) Ambassador Irchad Razaaly and three time world champion Professor Azumah Nelson was inspiring and for a worthy course, to empower the youth.

According to the GOC President, Boxing has always won medals for Ghana at international competitions like the 2020 Tokyo Games where Samuel Takyi made Ghana and Africa proud.

Azumah Nelson aka Zoom Zoom, Terrible Terror returned to the boxing ring for the first time in 16 years for the exhibition bout which attracted members of the diplomatic corps. The French, Kenya, Togo, Mauritius Ambassadors to Ghana were all present.

Also in attendance were the Osu Manste Nortse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, Presidents of the GBF, GBA, UCAG and officials of the EU office in Ghana.

After Ring Announcer, Nat Attoh has made introductions, and Kokui Selormey sang the anthems of the EU and Ghana, the stage was set and the Ambassador was able to go three rounds with the Professor.

The icon of boxing in Africa and world boxing hall of fame who was handled by Coach Lartekwi Lartey said they were all tired, but tried to go the distance. He advised the youth to chose their friends and not friends choosing them.

Ambassador Razaaly who corner was directed by Coach Torado Bruce said boxing has brought Europe and Ghana together, with the intention of supporting Ghana Boxing.

In the undercards Mohammed Ablor, a nephew of Azumah and speedy Wesley Ayibonte were exciting to watch, likewise Prince ‘The ‘Buzz’ Larbie and Desmond Pappoe in the juvenile bouts.

Light Flyweight Kelvin Addy fought Kelvin Amartey in an action packed bout, while African Games medalist Theophilus Allotey taught tough Nii Noi Dowuona some lessons in an amateur Flyweight contest.

Bantamweights Stephen Armah and Wisdom Barnor displayed, likewise Lightweights Philip Quansah also giving Dalvin Nelson, son of the legend a good test. Nelson put up a better show to win.

Israel Commey and David Ankrah fought in a Lightwelterweight contest, while Henry Malm was tested by Rexford Cofie in a Light Middleweight fray.

Light Heavyweight Jonathan Tetteh aka ‘Worldwide’ was shocked to draw with Benedict ‘White Warrior’ Badu, while a female contest, Janet Acquah of the Black Hitters defeated Adelaide Djarbatey.

Jon Power increased his unbeaten record to nine, while Freezy Mcbones knocked out Gabriel Adoko in the Light Heavyweight bout.

Ace Sports Journalist and founder of Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG), Sammy Heywood Okine commended the organisers, guest artistes, media and security apparatus at the venue.

By Wendy Sampah HSTV Sports Producer