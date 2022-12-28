Ambassador Lt. Gen Obed Boamah Akwa visits Black Galaxies in camp

Lt. Gen Obed Boamah Akwa, Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, on Tuesday, December 27, visited the camp of the Black Galaxies at the Jewel Sports City Resort & Spa in Cairo, Egypt.

The Black Galaxies are currently in the North African country to continue their preparations for the 2023 TotalEnergy African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament to be staged in Algeria next month.

He said, “I am happy that the Ghana Football Association chose Egypt as the training base for your preparation to the CHAN tournament.

“I consider my meeting with this team as one of the highest since I assumed responsibility as Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt”.

He urged the players to concentrate on the purpose of their training tour and work together to make the nation proud in the upcoming tournament.

“Set high targets for yourselves and work together to develop a team-spirit that would help you fight to the very end. Also never give up till victory is won.

“Everything is possible and let us consider this as a golden opportunity to lift high the flag of Ghana and prove to Africa that we are the best when it comes to football on the continent,” he added.

Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh Assistant Coach of the Black Galaxies thanked the Ambassador and staff of the embassy for taking time off their schedules to visit the team at their training base.

“We assure you and all Ghanaians that during our stay here, we would take our training sessions serious to ensure physical, technical and spiritual readiness for the CHAN Tournament.

The Black Galaxies would begin the first leg of their training tour with a friendly match against Egypt U-20 on Tuesday, December 27 at the Cairo International Stadim.

The team would also engage in other friendly matches as part of their training tour prior to the tournament which would be staged between January 13-February 4, 2023.