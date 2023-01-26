Ambassador Of The Republic Of Angola Visit ECOWAS President

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, S. E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received in audience, at the headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission, in Abuja, Nigeria, S. E. Dr. Eustáquio Januário Quibato, Extraordinary Ambassador and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Nigeria. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties and discuss political stability and elections in the region.

In his welcome, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray welcomed the visit of the Angolan ambassador, while stating that ECOWAS is open to fair partnerships and strategic collaboration to develop growth opportunities in the region. He ensured the envoy of ECOWAS’s commitment to democratic values and the integrity of elections, as a means of protecting against unconstitutional changes in government.

In addition, the President of the Commission strongly invited the Republic of Angola to join the Commission in the search for mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, corresponding to the four strategic objectives of the current management team.

S. E. Dr. Eustáquio Januário Quibato had previously expressed his pleasure at being received by President Touray, while specifying that his visit aimed to strengthen collaboration with the Commission in the main strategic areas for the consolidation of political stability and electoral values in the region.