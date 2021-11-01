Ambition 2025 Strategy: MTN Ghana reaffirms commitment to support employees and customers.

MTN Ghana has indicated that it will continue to support employees, customers, and communities as it delivers against its ambition 2025 strategy in order to capture long-term growth opportunities and create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

This was contained in the businesses Q3 performance report.

MTN Ghana has witnessed a sustained growth in data, MoMo and digital offerings/solutions resulting in service revenue growth of 25.4% year-on-year. This shows that the significant investment made by the business is yielding results. MTN Ghana over the period has invested total CAPEX of GH¢1,060 million, which includes the rollout of 959 4G sites and the modernization of 1,543 existing 4G sites, resulting in an increase in 4G population coverage by 4.7 to 84.7%.

“Our active subscriber base recovered from the previous quarter to record an increase of 0.4 million to 25.2 million.

This was supported by our network investments, digital offerings and an improvement in quality of service. On the contrary, the contribution of voice to revenue decreased by 7.9% growing at 2% year-on-year. This phenomenon is impacted by shifts in customer behavior”.

“The sustained growth we have seen in a difficult year is a clear testament that our investments into the business and infrastructure is paying off and we will have remained focused on delivering our ambition 2025 strategy to ensure we give everyone the benefits of a modern connected life everywhere we go”. Selorm Adadevoh, CEO of MTN Ghana said.

MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business with a clear focus on Africa. This will rest on a scale connectivity and infrastructure business, making use of both mobile and fixed access networks across the consumer, enterprise and wholesale segments

On the regulatory front, MTN Ghana continues to make progress in fulfilling by the end of 2021, all agreed localization requirements of 25% for Scancom PLC and 30% for MobileMoney Limited.

Looking forward, MTN Ghana will remain focused on executing its strategy and unlocking value for all its stakeholders. The Ambition 2025 strategy is underpinned by five (5) growth platforms – MoMo (FinTech Solutions), Ayoba (Digital Solutions), Enterprise Services, Network (Network as a Service) and Chenosis (API Market Place).