Ambrose Dery, Moses Abor mark festives with The Youth

The Greater Accra Regional NPP Youth organizer, Hon. Moses Abor together with some youth joined the Interior Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery at his residence in Accra to mark the Christmas festive.

The engagement formed part of interacting with the youth both in Accra and the constituency level.

It was also targeted at wishing the hardworking, dedicated and committed minister a promising year.

The Interior Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery in an interaction with the youth urged them to be diligent and cautious in their dealings.

He again advised them to stay focus throughout the festive season and not to involve themselves in unproductive activities.

The Youth organizer, Hon. Moses Abor also ceased the opportunity to expressed his profound gratitude to the minister for the absolute peace and pragmatic security measures being carried out under his leadership in the country.

He reiterated the need on his ambitions of achieving greater heights with focus on the youth, adding that the NPP is optimistic of breaking the ‘8’ come 2024.