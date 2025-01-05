Ambrose Dery Reflects on Political Perception Behind His Defeat in Nandom

Former Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has shared his thoughts on the political factors that contributed to his loss in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In an interview with Joy News, Dery pointed to his reassignment from the Ministry of the Interior to the Office of the President as a key turning point in his political fortunes.

Dery, who remained a Cabinet Minister following the reshuffle, explained that while he did not personally view the change as significant, the perception in his home constituency of Nandom was markedly different. “I, at my level, didn’t think it was a big deal because the President assured me, and I continued to be a Cabinet Minister,” he said. However, upon returning to Nandom, he encountered a shift in how his political standing was perceived. “But when I came back home, they gave me a name… That means that my power was finished,” he recalled, acknowledging the weight of political perception in the minds of his constituents.

For many in Nandom, Dery’s removal from the high-profile role of Interior Minister, even though he retained his Cabinet position, signaled a decline in his influence. “Their position was that they had known that the President and I have been very close, and the President has shown his confidence in me. So, for them, as far as I had been removed as Minister for the Interior, albeit still a member of the executive, it was an issue,” he said, addressing the complex interplay between internal party dynamics and local voter sentiment.

Reflecting on the broader implications, Dery acknowledged the disconnect between his own view of the reshuffle and its impact on voters. “That’s where politics makes a difference because it’s their perception. Even if you think that being Cabinet Minister and, as far as they are concerned, Minister for the Interior and Minister of State were not the same thing,” he added, highlighting the pivotal role perception plays in shaping electoral outcomes.