The National Ambulance Services on Tuesday assured to attend to all possible eventualities that would happen during Election 2020.

EMT Boateng Adu Marfo, the Sunyani District Director of the Service in-charge of Sunyani Airport, gave the assurance in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

He was the first voter to cast his ballot in the Sunyani East Constituency in the EC’s special voting exercise, which started exactly 0700 hours at the Bono Regional Police Command without hitches.

EMT Marfo indicated that the Service had enough and would deploy technicians to all the various polling stations during the election, while vehicles would remain on standby.

The District Director said as emergency service provider, he arrived the polling center around 0500 hours underlined the importance for personnel to cast their ballot in time to enable them to go back and continue with their work.