At least 16 people, including seven soldiers of army patrol, and nine terrorists, were killed on Wednesday in the troubled northern Sahel region of Burkina Faso, security source told Xinhua on Thursday in the capital Ouagadougou.

According to the source that prefers anonymity, the soldiers were killed as an army patrol was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Tinakof-Beldiabe road axis in the Oudalan province.

“The military response claimed the lives of nine terrorists,” the source also said.

On Sunday, four civilians lost their lives in attack by unknown armed men in Djeka village, central-north Namentenga province in the West African country.

The attacks occurred in a full swing of election campaign for presidential and general elections slated for November 22.