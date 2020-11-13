Burkina Faso Map

At least 16 people, including seven soldiers of army patrol, and nine terrorists, were killed on Wednesday in the troubled northern Sahel region of Burkina Faso, security source told Xinhua on Thursday in the capital Ouagadougou.

According to the source that prefers anonymity, the soldiers were killed as an army patrol was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Tinakof-Beldiabe road axis in the Oudalan province.

“The military response claimed the lives of nine terrorists,” the source also said.

On Sunday, four civilians lost their lives in attack by unknown armed men in Djeka village, central-north Namentenga province in the West African country.

The attacks occurred in a full swing of election campaign for presidential and general elections slated for November 22.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.