AMC and TICON Africa Announce 2025 Conference on Marketing-Tech Convergence

The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) and Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) will host their joint annual conference from August 20–22, 2025, at Accra’s Labadi Beach Hotel. The event, themed “Thriving in Africa’s Evolving Markets: Trust, Trends, and Technology,” will examine how digital innovation is transforming consumer engagement across the continent.

Expected to attract marketing and tech professionals from Africa and beyond, the conference will address key industry shifts including AI-driven marketing, digital trust frameworks, and emerging consumer behavior patterns. AMC President Helen McIntee stated: “This collaboration provides marketers with critical tools to compete in Africa’s dynamic business landscape.”

TICON Africa’s parallel sessions, themed “Empowering Africa’s Tech Future,” will focus on developing indigenous technological standards and expanding the continent’s global digital influence. “Our goal is to position African innovators at the forefront of the digital economy,” said TICON President David Gowu.

The conference builds on both organizations’ track records of facilitating industry-defining dialogues, coming at a time when African enterprises are increasingly blending marketing strategies with technological solutions to reach the continent’s growing digital consumer base.