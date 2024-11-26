Tuesday, November 26, 2024
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    ama

    AMCE chooses SAP, Converge to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Nigeria

    By: AMA

    Date:

    The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) has chosen SAP and Converge Solutions as its technology partners to deliver a cutting-edge Hospital Information System.

    Brian Deaver, CEO at AMCE, says the partnership will make a meaningful impact on the patients served by AMCE. “We are delighted to join forces with Converge and SAP to deliver transformational healthcare systems that meet the unique needs of the great people of Nigeria, West Africa, and beyond. This collaboration represents a crucial step in our journey to strengthen healthcare delivery with greater precision and better data-driven decision-making in the region as well as job-creation in and around Abuja.”

    AMCE is aimed at making a decisive impact on non-communicable disease (NCD) care in West Africa by providing world-class clinical services complemented by an education and research programme. The organisation will deliver end-to-end Cancer, Cardiovascular, and Haematological care while driving improved clinical management through research and training.

    The collaboration between AMCE, Converge, and SAP marks a significant milestone in addressing critical healthcare challenges in Nigeria and the wider West African region.

    Johann Joubert, CEO at Converge, says the joint effort underscores a shared vision: empowering millions of lives by making quality healthcare accessible, efficient, and patient-centred. “Through the integration of SAP S/4HANA, ISH Plus, and a suite of ancillary modules focused on enhanced quality and safety, this partnership enables a modernised, interoperable healthcare system.”

    He adds that the solutions are set to empower hospitals, clinics and government healthcare agencies to deliver faster, more accurate and more efficient care by addressing bottlenecks in critical areas such as patient administration, care delivery and workforce management. “Africa has a high demand on healthcare delivery with a shortage of skills. To deliver the value and scale the continent requires, we apply modern tools and techniques to support and augment the human engagement of nurses and physicians.”

    Healthcare systems in the region face several challenges, including fragmented healthcare delivery, limited access to patient data, and operational efficiencies that lead to delays and poor patient outcomes.

    By leveraging world-class technology and aligning with international standards, this partnership is set to enhance patient experiences, improve operational efficiency for healthcare providers, and provide sustainable, scalable healthcare delivery.

    Titilayo Adewumi, Regional Sales Director for West Africa at SAP, says: “There is growing demand for enhanced delivery of critical healthcare services to meet the needs of Africa’s growing population. By leveraging technology and taking an innovation-led approach to healthcare delivery, organisations can make a real, lasting impact on the lives of African citizens. We look forward to working with our partners at Converge to support the vital work done by the African Medical Centre of Excellence in driving better health outcomes throughout the region.”

    Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of SAP Africa.

    1Day Africa Study Highlights R21 Vaccine as a Cost-Effective Solution to Malaria Compared to Popular Interventions
    Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health Launches African Academy of Health Sciences in Dakhla
